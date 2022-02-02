Dallas, based OpenRoad has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.
The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.
OpenRoad is a privately-owned, people-oriented, and technology-driven global supply chain and logistics provider.
“OpenRoad’s culture is driven by our people-first mentality that permeates everything we do,” said CEO, Mark Weisensee. “Whether it’s relationships with our carrier partners, customers, or employees, we keep our commitment to each other at the forefront of our minds while pursuing our goals with grit and determination. This simple yet profound strategy has led to our exponential growth in size and revenue over the last 15 years. We are excited to expand our investments in our people and to add more jobs to our offices across the nation.”
Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.
“Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance.”
