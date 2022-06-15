Itemizer-Observer
In less than three years, logistics company OpenRoad has outgrown its new headquarters in Dallas. To accommodate that growth, the company aquired adjacent land and has begun an expansion project. When complete, the company expects to add more than 50 new jobs to the area through a capital investment of about $5 million.
Founded in 2004, the Pacific Northwest based logistics company OpenRoad purchased the former Murphy’s Grill property at 288 E Ellendale Ave. in 2019. After renovating the space, the entire OpenRoad group (OpenRoad Transportation, OpenRoad Financial Services, and OpenRoad Trucking) moved in during the summer of 2019. The new headquarters was part of a 5-year plan to grow. However the company’s growth quickly outpaced their projections. OpenRoad Financial Services temporarily relocated to a suite across the street while the addition is under construction.
The final product will provide OpenRoad employees with an additional 12,600 square feet of office space, two more conference rooms, an additional breakroom and a outdoor space. Expansion work began last week and OpenRoad hopes to have the project completed by the summer of 2023.
Charlie Mitchell, Dallas Economic and Community Development Director, said there is a ripple effect of benefits to the whole community as more quality jobs are created in Dallas, including a more vibrant civic engagement and a stronger local economy.
“Company leaders like Mark and Liz are valuable for the Dallas community, not only because of their continued investment into the local job market, but because they give back in many other ways that make OpenRoad a true asset to our community,” Mitchell said. “It’s important to have businesses here like OpenRoad who are growing, who are solid, and who are stable.”
Owner and CEO Mark Weisensee was born and raised in Dallas. He felt the city of Dallas has made it a favorable enviroinment for business so the decision to keep OpenRoad local was was easy when the company needed to grow.
“We have always been proud to be a home-grown, Pacific Northwest business, so the opportunity to continue our expansion in Dallas is exciting to us,” said Weisensee.
OpenRoad plans to continue to recruit talented professionals while the building is under construction. The company’s headquarters is home to a wide array of corporate support and operational positions which serve their remote offices and representatives across the nation. They attribute their ability to attract the area’s top talent to their family-oriented culture, stable business practices, and exciting growth outlook.
“OpenRoad has been fortunate to welcome many wonderful people from a wide range of professional backgrounds,” said Weisensee. “We are committed to providing a superior work environment for our employees and it’s been neat to see that our mission is resonating with so many of our community members. The greater Willamette Valley area is chock-full of talented individuals, and we want to spread the message that a career with OpenRoad is open to anyone. No matter what type of experience or education you have, or what industry you are currently in, we would welcome the opportunity to speak with you about a potential career path that fits your interests and talents.”
Ryan Miller, VP of Operations at OpenRoad, added the company is excited to be located so near institutes of higher education.
“As OpenRoad looks to add new members to our team, we are especially excited about our proximity to many reputed local colleges, such as Western Oregon University, Oregon State University, University of Oregon, George Fox University, Chemeketa Community College, and Willamette University, to name a few,” said Miller. “We have already seen great success with hiring new college graduates from these universities and we welcome talented students across all disciplines to consider a career with OpenRoad.”
According to OpenRoad, the supply chain and logistics industry is a $2 trillion industry, contributing up to 10% to the GDP. They expect it to grow at an annual rate of 5% through 2023.
OpenRoad maintains a fleet of 40 trucks used a connectors between shippers and carriers.
“The supply chain industry has always quietly underpinned the global economy, but the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain disruptions have shed light on just how critical our company’s role is,” said Weisensee. “People are more aware than ever of the importance of logistics, not only on a global level, but also on a local level, as all of us have followed the challenges of vaccine distribution, household supplies shortages, and everything in between.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including their recent placement on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, and their national recognition for the 2022 Top Workplaces award.
