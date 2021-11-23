Itemizer-Observer report
SALEM — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will waive day-use parking fees at state parks that charge on Friday.
Popularly known as “Green Friday,” waiving parking fees to encourage people to enjoy state parks the day after Thanksgiving has become an OPRD tradition of sorts in recent years. OPRD partners with businesses such as REI to encouraging Oregonians to get outdoors during the holiday season.
OPRD will waive day-use parking fees at the 25 state parks that charge a parking fee.
OPRD Director Lisa Sumption called it “an important acknowledgment that going for a walk or just being outdoors can relieve stress in a way that nothing else can.”
“The outdoors provides everyone a place to escape pandemic and holiday stress,” she continued. “We are proud to partner with REI to promote this tradition, and offer Oregonians an alternative to the busiest shopping day of the year.”
The parking waiver applies from open to close Nov. 26 at the 25 parks that charge a $5 daily parking fee.
A list of parks that require day-use parking permits is available at stateparks.oregon.gov
