MONMOUTH — Monmouth City Councilors at their Dec. 3 meeting expressed concern about proposed code changes related to trespass, exclusion and park hours.
They first discussed the changes at a Nov. 19 work session.
Councilor Laurel Sharmer said she is concerned about a potential legal battle because of a recent ruling in Boise, Idaho, that ordinances banning sleeping outdoors were unconstitutional if the people it affects had no other options.
City attorney Lane Shetterly pointed out that these ordinance changes were not the same, and that he could make a valid argument for the constitutionality of the proposed changes to Monmouth’s ordinances.
Monmouth resident Stephen Howard sent an email to Mayor Cec Koontz, the council and Monmouth Police Chief Darrel Tallan.
“I am writing you to advocate that you do not move forward with the proposed amendments around trespassing on city property,” Howard said. “I feel strongly that the proposed changes will have negative consequences that far outweigh the remedies the police department is seeking.”
Howard said the stated purpose “to ‘better protect and limit potential criminal activity’ … does so by attaching legal consequences to simply being present in a place. Choosing to take a shortcut through a park to get home, or resting on a bench to catch one’s breath, should not be grounds for citation merely because of the time of day.”
“I think we need to be very wary of laws that ensnare perfectly innocent people because we have chosen reasonable behavior as a proxy for criminal activity,” Howard said. “I also take issue with using this as a cudgel against a homeless population. Initiating or adding to a person’s legal record does not help them access services or better integrate with their community, and places extra hurdles in the way of those who can least afford them.”
Instead, Howard suggested updating the language to “more broadly apply to buildings owned and operated by the city but not the grounds around them.”
Tallan said after receiving Howard’s email, he looked through their records management system back to 2004, and they have not cited anyone for trespassing in the parks.
“It’s a tool for us to be able to contact people and ask them if they need help,” Tallan said. “It gives us a conversation piece so that we can help people who may be in need. It disturbs me sometimes when people say, ‘Oh if I sleep in the park I’m going to get a ticket.’ That’s not true. We haven’t done that. We are probably likely never to do that.”
Tallan reiterated that these changes aren’t specifically written “toward homeless people.”
Interim city manager Chad Olsen said he looked at the changes as a straightforward way to protect city properties.
For more: polkio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.