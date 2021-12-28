Itemizer-Observer report
RICKREALL — Kathy Hadley, a member of the Polk County Farm Bureau, was honored with the 2021 Oregon Farm Bureau Top Hand Award on Dec. 9, during the 89th Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) Convention at the Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond.
The OFB Top Hand Award recognizes a Farm Bureau member who has contributed an extraordinary amount of time, energy and leadership in the furtherance of the bureau’s goals during the past membership year. Candidates for this award are submitted by their county farm bureaus to the OFB Membership & Recognition Committee for consideration.
“Despite running a farm, being a wife and a mother of three young boys, and volunteering for numerous organizations, Kathy has long been a go-to person for Farm Bureau,” said OFB President Angi Bailey. “No matter how busy she is, she always answers the call, responds to the email, and somehow finds the time to help, whether that is to talk to an elected official, assist with an event, or give a media interview. She is determined, dedicated, and possesses a strong work ethic. When she says she’ll do something, you can count on it being done efficiently and done well. Just as importantly, she inspires others to do the same and get involved.”
Hadley said she is honored to be recognized by the organization with the Top Hand Award.
“Knowing that people appreciate my efforts and the work that I put in for Farm Bureau and Oregon agriculture is what makes it worth it to me, taking that time away from my own farms and family,” Hadley said.
As a former chair of the OFB Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Committee and a member of the OFB Ag Education Committee, connecting with youth has been a longtime passion for Hadley. Events she has organized include the YF&R Tractor Driving Contest for FFA students at the Oregon State Fair and awards for agriculture given out at the Polk County Fair.
As the winner of the 2015 state YF&R Discussion Meet, Hadley went on to represent Oregon as a competitor in the National YF&R Discussion meet during the 2016 American Farm Bureau Convention, where she made it all the way to the Sweet 16 round. In 2017, she participated in the National Ag Achievement Award competition.
For many years, Hadley has pitched in at the Farm Bureau booth at Oregon Ag Fest, giving families the opportunity to meet a farmer and experience agriculture first-hand.
Within the past year, Hadley put in untold hours to finding sponsors and raising funds for the OFB Trap Shoot, a benefit for the OFB Political Action Committee. She helped secure a record-breaking 41 sponsors for the event.
Always looking to advocate for agriculture, Hadley volunteered to testify at numerous legislative committee meetings in the past state session. She is able to connect the dots on complex subjects and explain to lawmakers how their actions would impact the agriculture industry and her own family operation in Rickreall.
“I truly believe that being active beyond our own fence rows is crucial, with so many people so far removed from agriculture,” said Hadley. “That can be volunteering with a local FFA chapter, sitting on a state department advisory committee, posting educational pictures about your farm on social media, testifying on a bill at the Legislature, there are many ways to make a difference for agriculture. Farmers and ranchers need all the promotion and education we can get.”
Hadley farms with her dad Dean Freeborn, and more and more with her son Grant, in Rickreall. She also helps her husband Troy Hadley on a farm in Silverton. Freeborn Family Farms raises beef, grass seed, grains, and legumes.
“My favorite thing about our family’s generational involvement with Farm Bureau is the network of friends we have from literally all corners of the state,” Hadley added.
