PORTLAND — COVID-19 caused one more death in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority said on Monday in its daily report.
The state’s death toll is now 138.
The agency reported 62 new confirmed cases and two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 3,687.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Lane (1), Malheur (2), Marion (16), Multnomah (12), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 138th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 16 and died the same day at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
To see more case and county level data: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
