Applications for the Oregon Historic Theater Grant are now open. Matching grants in amounts between $15,000 and $100,000 are available out of a total of $620,000. The deadline for applications is April 1, 2020. A free webinar providing information about the application and using the online system will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 13.
Applicants can be private property owners, local governments, state agencies, and nonprofits. The theater owner does not have to be the applicant; however, the owner must provide a letter in support of the work.
Key requirements for the grant include:
• The property is listed in the National Register of Historic Places or is eligible and becomes listed during the grant period.
• The project meets the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Historic Preservation.
• The theater is in a community with a population of 30,000 or less.
Restore Oregon, Oregon Heritage’s nonprofit partner, is happy to help applicants with advanced grant preparation. This assistance may include:
• Completing and submitting the Historic Resource Record – If the property is not listed in the National Register, complete and submit this as soon as possible. This document may take some time to prepare as it requires current photos, historic photos if available, and historical information.
• Project Planning – Establish priorities for work to be completed and why, study the preservation standards, develop plans and drawings, begin seeking estimates for work.
• Financial Planning – Begin seeking sources of matching funds, discuss grant income and tax implications with your financial planner.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, which includes the Oregon Main Street Network and the State Historic Preservation Office, was awarded $665,000 in federal grant funding to implement the grant program. The grant was one of nine awarded nationally through the National Park Service Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program.
For assistance from Restore Oregon, contact Katelyn Weber at katelyn@restoreoregon.org, 503-946-6379. For questions about the grant, contact Kuri Gill, kuri.gill@oregon.gov, 503-986-0685 or visit www.oregonheritage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.