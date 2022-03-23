Dominick Andrayus Howland, of Tangent, has been sentenced to serve 90 months in prison by Polk County Circuit Court Judge Monte S. Campbell for his role holding up a store employee at gunpoint at the West Salem Plaid Pantry in December of 2021.
Howland, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this month of Robbery in the First Degree, Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He will also be required to serve a term of 36 months of post-prison supervision. Howland received the maximum sentence allowed under Oregon’s Ballot Measure 11 sentencing law.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Carolyn McCarthy of the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Salem Police Department.
