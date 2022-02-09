The 2021-2022 “If I Were Mayor...” student contest is officially underway in Dallas. There are three categories, based on a student’s grade in school, and cash prizes will be given to winners at both the local and statewide competitions.
Dallas School District students submit their entries to the city by March 1 deadline in each of the three categories:
● Elementary School (grade 4-5) - Posters Contest (either the poster or a photo of poster can be submitted. Photos must be a PNG, JPEG, or BMP file)
● Middle School (grade 6-8) - Essay Contest (Word, PDF, PowerPoint or Prezi)
● High School (grades 9-12) - Digital Media Presentations (Videos only)
All entries will be judged by Mayor Brian Dalton and a panel of selected Dallas City Councilors. The cash prize for winners at the local contest will be $100 - 1st prize; $75 - 2nd prize; and, $50 - 3rd prize. Once your local contest is complete, the city will submit the first prize winner from each category to the Oregon Mayors Association for the statewide competition.
First place statewide winners in each of the three categories will win $500. These students will receive their prizes at the awards luncheon held during the OMA Summer Conference in Newport at the Best Western, Aug. 11-14. Winners will be contacted in June for travel arrangements. Second and third place winners win $300 and $100 respectively and will receive their prizes at local city presentations.
For more information about the contest, including entry forms, contest rules, and information on what a mayor does, visit the City of Dallas website at www.dallasor.gov.
WOU, UCCU partner to expand bilingual teacher scholars program
Unitus Community Credit Union has pledged $75,000 to Western Oregon University’s Bilingual Teacher Scholars (BTS) Program to further expand their efforts and fund an additional eight-student cohort.
The BTS program provides scholarships and extra supports for bilingual and bicultural students. earning degrees for careers as Oregon K-12 teachers. Unitus’ gift over three years will specifically support eight transfer students from Oregon community colleges.
The Bilingual Teacher Scholars program — along with its related program Diverse Teacher Scholars (DTS) — provides bilingual and bicultural students with an annual scholarship of up to $3,000, professional development opportunities, academic support, and individualized advising. Graduates of the program earn a Bilingual/English for Speakers of Other Languages certificate and may receive preferred hiring in their school districts. BTS specifically supports students who are bilingual and bicultural in Spanish and English; DTS supports students who are ethnically diverse or heritage speakers of a language other than English in becoming Oregon K-12 teachers.
Both BTS and DTS are for Oregon high school graduates or Oregon community college students who are admitted to WOU and incoming students to WOU’s Master of Arts in Teaching (Secondary Education) or Master of Science in Education (Special Education K-12) programs.
Eligible students interested in the BTS or DTS programs must be a student at WOU or first apply for admission to WOU (wou.edu/apply). Once admitted, they must apply for the Bilingual Teacher Scholars Scholarship by March 1. Students must also take the Spanish placement test at wou.edu/spanish/placement no later than March 15. Additional information is available at wou.edu/bts.
