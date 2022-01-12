Itemizer-Observer report
CLACKAMAS — More than 28,300 pounds of ground beef products from a Clackamas-based meat distribution company has been recalled because it may be contaminated with E. coli.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc. produced the raw ground beef products on Dec. 20, 2021, and shipped it to Oregon, California, Washington and other Western states,
The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date. The recalled products and their labels can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3HUgrXV.
The products can be found in grocery stores including Walmart, WinCo, Kroger and Albertsons.
According to health officials, E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days after exposure. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.
While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is most common in children under 5. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output.
Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.
Officials urge anyone who has purchased the recalled products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
If you have food safety questions, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.