PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority reported two more COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday morning. That raises the state's death toll to 115.
OHA also reported 70 new confirmed cases and seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,916.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (4), Columbia (1), Deschutes (1), Jefferson (4), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (24), Polk (7), Umatilla (4), Wasco (1), Washington (6), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 114th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 2 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 115th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Polk County, who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 4 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
In a correction of previously reported cases, OHA has adjusted the number of deaths in the 60-69 age group by one. During routine data reconciliation, the person’s date of birth was updated. This person has been re-categorized to be in the 80 and over age group.
For more information about cases in Oregon, go to OHA's website: http://www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
The agency updates the website once a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.