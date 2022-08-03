WELCHES, OR -- The three women candidates vying to be Oregon’s next governor faced off in their first campaign debate Friday, the final event at a two-day conference of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democrat nominee, and former House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, the nominee of her party, joined with non-affiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former Oregon state senator. With a temperature outside that soared to 97 degrees, the candidates maintained a cool demeanor toward one another while being questioned by four members of the media.
All three appeared to agree that two topics present a pressing issue to Oregonians: homelessness and the threat of climate change. However, they appeared to distance themselves from each other based on the approach they take to problem-solving.
Kotek cited her long track record of public service, a commitment about which she says she remains passionate since her early days working at a food bank.
“Families are worried about making ends meet,” she said.
Helping segments of the population that require help is the driving force behind her efforts and decisions, she said.
Drazan called for meeting needs of Oregonians with “both compassion and accountability.”
“Regional differences need to be recognized,” she said.
Rural parts of the state are distinct and unique in several ways compared with metropolitan areas like Salem and Portland, she added.
Johnson agreed that there isn’t one singular model to serve Oregon’s residents. However, addressing mental health needs is critical in helping reach the root cause for many who are struggling.
“We have pitched more tents than pulled permits, I would submit,” she said.
Polling results so far suggest that none of the candidates have drawn overwhelming support, though surveys show Kotek clearly has the lead so far.
The panel was moderated by Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media; the media participants who questioned the candidates were Danielle Jester, managing editor of the Lake County Examiner; Laura Gunderson, director of public interest and accountability for The Oregonian and OregonLive; Andrew Cutler, publisher of the Pendleton East Oregonian; Mark Miller, editor-in-chief of The Times, Pamplin Media. For complete coverage please check the online news section or landing page at polkio.com
