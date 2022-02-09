Itemizer-Observer
Oregon’s first state park celebrates its 100th anniversary this year with a planned summer picnic and possibly a special place in national history.
Sarah Helmick State Park, named for the Albany woman who, with her son, donated a small part of their Polk County family homestead to the state highway commission for a park, marks its centennial Feb. 15. Today, the 81-acre site along the Luckiamute River about five miles south of Monmouth is part of the state’s 254 park properties covering more than 100,000 acres.
On Friday, Feb. 18, Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation considers nominating the park to the National Register of Historic Places. The committee’s online meeting begins at 9 a.m. Also on the agenda are possible nominations of Southeast Portland’s Phoenix Pharmacy building and the Portland Golf Club Clubhouse in Washington County.
It’s the first Oregon state park to be recommended for the national history honor. If named to the national register, the park would join a list of thousands of notable historic sites, buildings and properties across the country.
Christina Sweet, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s historian and preservation specialist, said the nomination of Sarah Helmick State Park was important because of its status as the first in the state. Staff time and funds needed to prepare a national register nomination like this could be “prohibitive,” Sweet said, and the department would not likely use its limited resources for a formal nomination of other state parks.
Helmick Park was a special case, she said. “As the centennial drew closer, we took a step back from day-to-day management of parks to appreciate how important state parks are to the Oregon community, and the timing seemed right to finally give quiet little Sarah Helmick her due,” Sweet said. “Nominating a full park is a little unusual for us. In the past we have nominated buildings and historic districts located within a park, just never a full park before.”
A state centennial celebration of the park is planned June 4.
A popular spot
Albany’s Sarah Helmick and her son, James, donated about 5.5 acres of the family homestead in mid-February 1922 for the park. The Oregon State Highway Commission accepted the donation as a place for travelers on nearby Highway 99W (known as the Old Pacific Highway) to use as a rest stop or for overnight camping. The park has been expanded to about 81 acres, 15 of which are used by the public and the rest leased to nearby farms.
In September 1924, a celebration marking completion of the westside’s 111-mile Portland-to-Junction City paved highway included the official park opening. Nearly 4,000 people attended the event on a hot sunny day. Gov. Walter M. Pierce gave a speech accepting the land donation. Sarah Helmick was unable to attend, so her daughter Frances presented the land to the governor.
According to a 49-page nomination report by Jessica N. Gabriel of Cascade Cultural Consulting in Salem, the mostly unplanned park has large grassy picnic areas with Oregon white oak, bigleaf maple, Douglas fir and black cottonwood trees. There’s also a bathroom built in the 1950s and a park trail leading to a Lukiamute River swimming hole.
For years the Helmick family allowed neighbors, local residents and travelers to use the area, Gabriel wrote. It became a popular spot for parties and informal gatherings.
During World War II, the park was used by the U.S. War Department as a training ground for soldiers during construction of Camp Adair north of Corvallis. In 1943, two years after soldiers moved to the park, Oregon’s first Park Superintendent Samuel Boardman was furious at damage done to the site and demanded $500 from the federal government to restore the park, Gabriel wrote. Soldiers moved to nearby farm fields and the park was off limits to the military.
When state budget shortfalls in the 1980s and ’90s nearly forced the park to close, Gabriel wrote that Sarah Helmick Park’s place in Oregon history saved it. State lottery funds helped keep the park open in 1998.
‘Pleasant lookout on life’
Sarah Steeprow was born July 4, 1823, in Harrison County, Indiana. In April 1845, she married Henry Helmick, a German immigrant, in Iowa and left the next day in a wagon train headed west. The Helmicks were among about 150 people and 80 wagons on a six-month journey to Oregon, according to Gabriel.
They settled in a region along the Willamette River known as Tualatin Plains, an area that had been home to Kalapuya Native Americans. Henry Helmick was credited with building Salem’s first grist mill. Sarah and Henry Helmick lived for more than 25 years on a 640-acre homestead in Polk County near the Luckiamute River.
After Henry Helmick died in 1877, Sarah moved to Albany, building a home at Seventh and Baker streets to be near her children, son James of Albany and daughter Frances of Corvallis. She also had six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In July 1922, at 99 Sarah Helmick was celebrated that year as Albany’s oldest resident. Although nearly blinded by cataracts, Sarah had “every faculty alert” and “keeps a pleasant lookout on life,” according to a reporter for the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Sarah Helmick was 101 when she died Dec. 23, 1924.
