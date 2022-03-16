Oregon’s Kitchen Table community conversation with residents of Polk County about requirements for high school graduation at 6 p.m. March 17 on Zoom.
In 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed SB 744, directing the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) to review the state’s high school graduation requirements. The goal: better understand how these requirements are working for students, families, employers, and educational and training institutions.
The conversation is open to anyone in the Willamette Valley region (Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties) interested in providing input, including educators, families, students and interested community members.
To register for the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/37cZOJY. To participate in an online survey by Oregon Kitchen Table, go to https://consultations.oregonskitchentable.org/survey/oregon-high-school-graduation-requirements.
