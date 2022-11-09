OHA

Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan, passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning Nov. 1, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.

For veterans who qualify, dental care will start Jan. 1, 2023. Eligible applicants must be veterans as described in Oregon Revised Statute 408.225, except the veteran may be discharged or released under honorable or other conditions and must be at or below 400% of the federal poverty guidelines.

