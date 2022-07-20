The Oregon State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a subject involved in a road rage shooting homicide.
On July 13, at approximately 9 p.m., OSP responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 18 near milepost 15 in Polk County.
The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. According to the OSP, the suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene.
OSP has since added a more detailed description of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to a 2006.
The victim was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured. The deceased male victim was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson, 45. The passenger in his car was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury, 46.
The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The description of the vehicle is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair.
Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed, and eventually released.
OSP detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525.
This is an ongoing investigation.
OSP Detectives are being assisted by Detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
