In the wake of new guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, starting March 12, Oregon will end the mask mandates for indoor public places and schools.
The announcement comes exactly two years after Oregon identified its first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.
“As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities –– with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Oregon Governor Kate Brown said in a press release.
The CDC eased the federal mask guidance Feb. 25, essentially outlining that the majority of Americans no longer need to wear masks in many indoor public places, including schools.
The new CDC guidance bases recommendations for restrictions such as masking on a new set of measures, with less focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals. Under the new system, the CDC said that more than 70% of Americans live in places where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals and therefore can stop wearing masks in most indoor places.
The CDC had endorsed universal masking in schools regardless of virus levels in the community since July, but it now recommends masks in schools only in counties at high risk.
According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined 48% since peaking in late January. Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have fallen by an average of more than 30 a day. By Feb. 25, there were 579 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.
Reported COVID-19 infections also have dropped precipitously in recent weeks. Over the past month, new infections have declined by more than 80%. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 84% lower than at the peak of the Omicron surge.
“We are able to take this important step, earlier than anticipated, because of the collective diligence and the shared sacrifice that people in Oregon have demonstrated in getting vaccinated, wearing masks and limiting their gatherings,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist.
“Based on the feedback from local leaders and communities, OHA and ODE are partnering to develop practical updates to safety protocols for quarantine, contact tracing, and testing that meet the current conditions of the pandemic,” said Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education and deputy superintendent of public instruction. “These guidelines will continue to support our North Star goal of providing in-person learning for every student, all day, every school day and will focus on specific supports for students, staff, and families that may be at more risk from COVID-19 than others in the school population.”
State officials highly recommend that people in high-risk groups continue to wear masks in indoor public settings even after the restrictions are lifted. They include people who are at higher risk because they are unvaccinated; immunocompromised; have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of complications; are 65 or older; or who live with someone in one of those categories.
State officials also continue to strongly recommend universal masking in K-12 settings where children are required to attend. Those settings bring together vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, as well as individuals who are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.
Both the Central and Dallas school districts are taking input from their communities to finalize their COVID policies this week.
“We’ve had some changes over the last couple of days,” Superintendent Jennifer Kubista said in a letter to the community. “The information from our staff and community surveys continues to be important. If you haven’t filled it out, please do. Our goal is to have more information out this week, and, as stated, to present the district’s plan for the March 7 board meeting.”
She added the school community should continue wearing face coverings in schools until March 12 “to help our community fully overcome the largest COVID surge brought on by the Omicron variant.”
According to the Oregon Department of Education, updates in guidance to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework, will be released early this week. The changes will include “practical updates to safety protocols for quarantine, contact tracing, and testing that meet the current conditions of the pandemic.”
Dallas Superintendent Andy Bellando said his administration is forming plans now in anticipation of the masking mandate change on March 12. He said in addition to more guidance from Oregon Department of Education, he continues to seek local input.
“In my most recent letter to parents and the community (Feb. 25), I asked for feedback about the pending mask mandate change, requesting that emails or telephone calls come directly to me,” Bellando said. “I reminded parents that mask changes are a school district decision and that their feedback will be useful in the development of our plan.”
In the meantime, Bellando said the DSD is also consulting with the Polk County Health Department.
“Each of our employee associations have surveyed their membership. The survey responses and parent/community emails I have received to this point indicate a large majority of people who are supportive of masks becoming optional,” he said.
Bellando shared the survey results and sought additional input from the Dallas School Board during the next meeting on Tuesday, March 1, before any additional decisions are made.
“I anticipate a decision shortly thereafter,” he added.
