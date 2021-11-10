Itemizer-Observer report

WILSONVILLE — A new four-year setup for high school sports leagues in the state is one month away.

The Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board and Delegate Assembly plans a Dec. 13 vote on whatever its Classification and Districting Committee recommends, and the committee’s latest draft proposal was released Nov. 1. It has local teams in the following alignments for 2022-26 (football leagues will be addressed separately later):

Dallas and Central would be in a 10-team Mid-Willamette Conference, the largest of any 6A, 5A or 4A league. Class 5A would be for schools (32 total) with 590-999 adjusted average daily membership (ADM). Central, with ADM of 660, would rank seventh out of the 10 schools in the MWC, and Dallas (616) would be the smallest, although only three below Crescent Valley and 27 below Lebanon.

The 10-team MWC would consist of Central, Dallas, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, McKay, Silverton, South Albany, West Albany and Woodburn.

West Salem would be in a five-team 6A Central Valley Conference. It would be the smallest of seven 6A leagues (51 schools); two leagues would have nine schools each.

West Salem would be joined by McNary, North Salem, South Salem and Sprague.

Perrydale and Falls City would be in a 10-team Class 1A Casco League.

Other league members would be C.S. Lewis, Crosshill Christian, Jewell, Livingstone Adventist Academy, Oregon School for the Deaf, St. Paul, Veritas and Willamette Valley Christian.

Class 1A would be for schools with ADM of 74 or less. Perrydale (66) would be tied with St. Paul and Crosshill Christian for the most ADM in the Casco. Falls City (34) would rank seventh.

The OSAA Classification and Districting Committee has one more public meeting, on Nov. 22, before making its recommendation to the OSAA Executive Board and Delegate Assembly for the Dec. 13 vote.