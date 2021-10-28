POLK COUNTY — Some change is almost inevitable every four years as the Oregon School Activities Association approves classification and league status for all 295 schools in the state.

But for Dallas and Central, the changes probably will be relatively few this time, and nothing dramatic, upsetting or shocking. The OSAA plans to vote on a final plan for 2022-26 on Dec. 13.

Before that, its Classification and Districting Committee has more meetings and work to do in coming up with a final recommendation. The committee did recently put forth what it considers a working set-up, which now is subject to suggested changes from member schools but could have at least some key elements in what will be the final breakdown.

The committee’s Oct. 13 proposal sticks with six classifications; some around the state have lobbied for five. The committee proposal would keep Dallas and Central in the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference. The league would stay intact, for the most part, and grow from nine to 10 teams. North Salem would go up to 6A. Woodburn and McKay would move into the MWC, with McKay’s request to play down from 6A just approved.

Under the committee proposal, 5A schools must have 590 to 999 adjusted average daily membership (ADM). Dallas (616) and Central (660) would continue to be in the bottom half in size in the MWC. McKay (1,304) would be by far the largest member of the 10-team conference. Woodburn is at 870 ADM.

Dallas Athletic Director Tim Larson said the size discrepancy shouldn’t be a major problem for competitive balance. He also said the league ADs are pleased with the committee proposal and the decision to focus on keeping six classes.

“We met (recently) and all agreed the six-classification model would be the best fit for us,” Larson said. “What I like is for us to stick together as a conference. It’s nice to know who you’re working with. Even when there are inequities (in size), we do a great job of not rubbing it into each other’s faces. Sportsmanship is important to the Mid-Willamette Conference.

“McKay has a new AD (Donovan Kim) who I haven’t worked with, but we’re less worried about who comes into our league than we’re of the mindset that we’re going to make the best of whatever comes. McKay and Woodburn are great schools. It’s always been a pleasure working with Woodburn. Their AD (Chad Waples) does one heck of a job.”

West Salem, as opposed to Dallas and Central, could see some significant potential change, as the OSAA wrestles with one of its toughest topics: Where to put the Bend-area big schools?

Some in Salem have desired taking Bend, Caldera, Mountain View and Summit out of the 6A Mid-Valley Conference and thereby reducing the amount of travel and lost classroom time for athletes.

The OSAA committee proposal takes those concerns to heart and alters the 6A and 5A ADM range enough that Bend, Caldera, Mountain View and Summit would drop to 5A and play in the Intermountain Conference with Crook County, Redmond and Ridgeview. Those four Bend schools have ADMs of 814 to 934.