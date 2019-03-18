Oregon State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on March 16 at the intersection of Highway 99 and Airlie Road.

According to an OSP news release, a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Kayla Marie Carter, 30, of Corvallis, was eastbound on Airlie Road approaching the stop sign at Highway 99, when for unknown reasons the driver did not stop at the stop sign.

A 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Jessica Renee Cornett, 21, of Bend, was traveling northbound on Highway 99 when she struck the Camry.

The 13-year-old female passenger of the Camry was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire, and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Anyone with information on this incident may call the OSP non-emergency number: 800-442-0776, or *677 from mobile phones.