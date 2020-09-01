Itemizer-Observer report

POLK COUNTY — Oregon State Police troopers are asking the public for information on an incident in which a bull elk was left to waste near the former town site of Valsetz.

On Aug. 20, 2020 Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information that a bull elk had been killed and left in the water near the Valsetz mainline at approximately mile post 16 (south of the rock quarry on the west side of Valsetz in Polk County).

The head had been cut off and taken, the rest of the elk was left to waste.

OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers request that if you have any information regarding this incident to please contact the TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us.

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards:

5 Points— Bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goat, moose, and wolf

4 Points— Elk, deer, antelope, bear, cougar

The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goat, moose, elk, deer, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, upland birds, waterfowl, furbearers, game fish and shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.

CASH REWARDS:

$1,000 — Bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goat and moose

$500 — Elk, deer and antelope

$300 — bear, cougar and wolf

$300 — Habitat destruction

$200 — Illegally obtaining license/tag(s)

$200 — Unlawful lend/borrow big game tags(s)

$100 — Upland birds and waterfowl

$100 — furbearers

$100 — Game fish and shellfish