The Oregon State University Extension Small Farms Program hosts its first ever Military Veterans Farm Tour Series for the Willamette Valley. The tours, which run from Aug. 24 - Sept. 10, are hosted on four farms owned or managed by veterans and for veterans that are currently farming or interested in learning about farming. Learn about low-input fencing and water management, equipment and infrastructure funding, mentorship, and community connections while connecting and networking with other Veteran Farmers in our area.
This event is for veterans, and is free to attend. Registration is required as there is limited capacity. For agenda, additional details, and to register go to https://bit.ly/3QDjd8Q or contact Teagan Moran at (541) 713-5011 or Teagan.moran@oregonstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.