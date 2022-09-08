Update:
Residents in Willamina, Sheridan and Grand Ronde have received notifications from PGE and Pacific Power they are likely to have their power turned off due to expected high winds Friday and Saturday, to decrease the likelihood of fires.
PGE is warning about 30,000 customers that they may be affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), affecting residents from Grand Ronde to the Salt Creek area.
A small stretch of residents in the Grand Ronde area along Highway 18 are among the approximately 12,500 Pacific Power customers who have also been notified of a PSPS.
According to Pacific Power, current forecasts indicate conditions for a PSPS could be met in some areas as early as 12:01 a.m. on Friday. However, due to the dynamic nature of the wind event, certain areas could experience different start times and Public Safety Power Shutoff durations.
“It is our goal to communicate estimated start times with customers Thursday evening,” Pacific Power officials said.
A Public Safety Power Shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during hazardous fire weather conditions, including extremely low humidity, dry vegetation, elevated levels on key weather indexes and sustained winds and gusts.
PGE wrote in an email to its customers they plan to provide four hours of notice before turning off power.
“We understand that being without power is difficult and will work as quickly as safety allows to fully restore power, however a PSPS can extend for days, even after the weather returns to normal,” PGE’s notice read. “That’s because we visually inspect our lines and other electrical equipment and make any repairs that are that are necessary before re-energizing. In addition, factors like remote terrain and extensive damage can increase the amount of time it may take to fully restore power to all customers.”
A map of affected PGE customers can be found online at https://bit.ly/3eDycla.
A map of the Public Safety Power Shutoff areas can be found online at pacificpower.net/psps.
