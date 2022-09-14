When the ice storm of 2021 cut off power and cell phone connection to Monmouth, Jedd and Michelle Chang found themselves pulled in two directions. While clearing ice-burdened tree branches from the neighborhood streets, the clock was ticking.
At 10 a.m. here, their business partners in Italy were expecting the couple to start an important Zoom call. Shortly after, nearly 100 participants would join the call, ready for their bi-monthly online cooking class.
As the Zoom administrators, co-hosts, and co-founders of a cooking club with interactive classes broadcasted from Tuscany, each live class brings unexpected challenges. However, Oregon’s ice storm was certainly one of the most formidable so far.
But this side hustle was born during a time of challenge. Due to Italy’s strict lock downs in 2020, the couple’s friend, Chicca Maione, lost her main source of income: guests from the U.S. visiting her home in Tuscany for cooking classes, food tours, and vacation rentals.
With nowhere to go and no one coming to Tuscany, Maione teamed up with friends from the U.S. to try something new: teaching her cooking classes online.
Though based in Monmouth, the Changs are digital nomads and have run their business online since 2014, allowing them to live abroad for much of the year. Before the pandemic, they had the opportunity to live and work with Maione in Tuscany for several months at a time.
Leveraging their experience with Zoom and online business platforms, the pair helped found Chicca’s Cooking Club. Maione’s partner, Arnaud Bachelard, a native of France living in Tuscany, became the team’s videographer and photographer.
“At the start we said we would be happy to have just 15 paying founding members, but we had about 75 members sign up right away. We were amazed,” Maione said.
Among other benefits, Chicca’s Cooking Club gives members a seasonal pass to six live cooking classes. Participants cook alongside Maione while she broadcasts live from her home in Tuscany.
Jedd and Michelle help administer the club and facilitate interaction between Maione and her class participants on Zoom.
Each class features a new Italian recipe, which Maione writes herself, pulling from her own family recipes as well as regional traditions. In the habit of cooking at home every day, Maione’s mantra in the kitchen is “the simplest use of the best ingredients.”
The small international team had no idea if their cooking club concept would last beyond the initial three month experiment. But feedback from the founding members was encouraging and they continued to improve on their offering with each new season.
By January 2021, the team’s introductory free class garnered about 600 registrations and more than 380 participants from four continents, 14 countries and 23 states in the US.
“This is the largest class I’ve ever taught in my life,” Maione said in an interview with The Guardian, who featured Maione in a February 2021 article about female entrepreneurs in the pandemic.
Class participants shared praise in the Zoom chat:
“Enjoyed cooking with you all.. It is wayyyy past midnight in India but we’re all ready to have a lovely midnight snack;)” ~ Nisha
“Wow! This has been soo exciting and neat. I love Zoom and how it brings the global community together. I live in the U.S. and to participate in a cooking class from Tuscany, Italy is way cool. Thanks for this opportunity. It’s been great!” ~ Karla
At its founding, Chicca’s Cooking Club brought people together during a time of isolation and allowed them the sense of travel without leaving the safety of home. Chicca’s Cooking Club membership rose to about 200 people while the pandemic wore on.
As one class participant shared early on, “When the class started and Chicca started talking, my wife burst into tears. So being able to do something like this, those deep connections of food and travel and trying to hold it together until the world returns at least a bit more to normal, mean a lot.”
Now, two years and over 50 classes since its inception, the world has changed but Chicca’s Cooking Club is still cooking up delicious meals together.
Membership has fluctuated as schedules fill back up with in-person activities. But some 120 members continue cooking alongside Maione on Saturdays, trying her latest recipes, and engaging with their global community in the Club’s private Facebook group.
These days, Maione enjoys seeing more cooking club members in the classes who have invited friends over for cooking parties, working together to roll out gnocchi dough or chop vegetables together. The connection her classes foster are no longer purely virtual.
Likewise, after nearly three years apart and two years of working together remotely, Jedd and Michelle will soon be reunited with Maione and Arnaud in Tuscany. The couple plans to fly to Italy mid-September and stay for a month to collaborate on some new project ideas for the Club.
“We’ll keep this up as long as we can,” Jedd says about the Cooking Club. “Our small team loves what we’re doing and we’ve built an amazing community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.