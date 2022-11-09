Itemizer-Observer
The Central High School Panther Club held its 39th auction on Nov. 5. According to Panther club president Jeremy Ainsworth, a second-generation Panther, the funds go directly to the Central High Schools athletics department.
“The panther club is kind of the boosters club to help raise money for Panther’s athletics’,” Ainsworth said. “We help give them the things the schools can’t always provide.”
Past events have helped pay for needed equipment, such as new chairs and benches for the basketball and volleyball teams, a new electric golf cart for the coaches, and even new turf on the football field. “Last year, we raised about $38,000, and all that money goes right back into the school’s sports program,” Ainsworth said. “If they have a need, they come to us and present the need, and then we select items.”
Ainsworth doesn’t take all the credit for being the president, making it clear that this was not a one-person show. Rather, it took several people to make this event happen. Everything from students going into the community and asking for donations, businesses providing the donations, and volunteers like Shannon Ball who put the gifts together in a presentable way.
Ball collected and stored the items in her garage. She also put the gifted items in baskets or packages, deciding what things were going in the silent auction and what items would go in the oral auction.
“This event entails a messy house. For the last two weeks my house has been turned upside down. We had people over every single night, putting baskets together in my home,” Ball said.
The planning for the annual action started back in June, according to Ball, when she began collecting the items for the auction and storing them in her garage.
“So many businesses in the local community have been so gracious. They have bought ads for our program or donated the items that are here,” Ball said.
Ainsworth noted that this year’s auction differed slightly from past auctions. Central High School’s FFA catered the event, providing food for the more than 200 people who attended.
“This year is a special, because normally the Panthers Club raises money for the athletics department. But this year Central FFA is catering the event, so it’s a partial fund raiser for them too,” said Ainsworth.
Ainsworth’s father, Mike Ainsworth, acted as the auctioneer, selling several high-dollar items, such as a ride to school in a firetruck for a student and six friends for $600, which the local fire department provided, or a Central High School football helmet signed by the players that he sold for $210.
The total raised for this year’s auction was not tallied before the I-O’s deadline.
