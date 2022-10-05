The Central High School senior homecoming royalty winners were unveiled during halftime between the Panthers and the West Albany Bulldogs Sept. 30. The winners were (from left) James Ericsson, Kailey Hemple and Taku Talmadge.
Panther Homecoming Court unveiled
- Photo by Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer
