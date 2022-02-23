Itemizer-Observer
The Central Panthers girls swim team had a record-breaking day at the state championships last week.
“They did really well,” coach Jesse Genualdi said, adding, “when basically every race is a school record, you can’t get any better than that.”
Not much better, or easily, for sure.
The Panthers were on form and peaking in the pool at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. As a result, Central set another record – the Panthers posted their highest finish ever in a state girls swim meet, tying for fifth.
Central and Willamette each had 20 points and trailed only winning Churchill (60), Crescent Valley (55), Redmond (44) and Hood River Valley (31).
Wilsonville was seventh with 16 points.
“That’s a pretty big achievement for four girls (Gentry and Taylor Hagedorn, Kaitlyn Landis and Sarah Cooper) against teams with 11 or more,” Genualdi said. “It was really fun.”
The fun, in terms of placing in the top eight, began with freshman Gentry Hagedorn taking third place in the 200-yard freestyle.
Then it was junior Taylor Hagedorn’s turn as she finished second in the 200 individual medley.
Gentry Hagedorn came back with a second of her own in the 100 freestyle.
Taylor Hagedorn got her second state ribbon with a fifth-place showing in the 500 free.
The 200 free relay team of sophomore Landis, senior Cooper, Gentry and Taylor Hagedorn nailed down eighth place.
And finally, the same foursome, in that order, took fifth in the 400 free relay.
Gentry Hagedorn broke the school marks she had set the previous week in winning Mid-Willamette Conference district titles in the 100 and 200 free. She dropped about two seconds off her best in the 100 free with a race in 53.88 seconds, and she clocked 1:57.40 in the 200 free.
Taylor Hagedorn wiped five seconds off her time in the 200 IM with a 2:13.43 and lowered the 500 free record she had set in 2020, finishing in 5:20.65.
The two free relay teams also set school records, with the 400 free relay posting a 3:59.18 and the 200 free relay timed in 1:48.48.
Gentry Hagedorn finished with a team-high nine points at state, one week after being named Oregon School Activities Association Athlete of the Week for her district performance.
Landis added a ninth in the 5A 50 free.
Genualdi also was happy that the Panthers outscored various conference foes at state. Silverton was 10th with eight points, South Albany tied for 11th with six points, Corvallis placed 14th with five points and Dallas was tied for 15th with three points.
“This group has been through a lot these last two years with COVID-19 and everything else,” Genualdi said. “I’m really proud of them for not losing sight and for staying resilient.”
* For the Dallas girls, junior Lonny Stork earned fourth place in the 200 IM in 2:18.70, junior Hope Mikkelsen was seventh in the 50 free with a personal best of 26.45, and Stork came back to get seventh in the 500 free in 5:27.86.
Dallas also got a fourth place in the boys state championships. Sophomore Vasili Karatzas nabbed that spot in the 100 breaststroke, hitting the wall in 1:03.20 – a Dragons school record.
“The meet went well for DHS swimmers,” coach Sean Condon said. “They worked hard all season, battling injuries and illness to finish the year strong at district and state.”
• Central also had freshman Cash Hagedorn in the 5A boys state meet, and he finished 11th in the 200 freestyle.
