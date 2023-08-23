Independence is embarking on a downtown parking study to help determine the challenge of finding spots as new apartments, business expansion and even a trolley stop all have increased competition for drivers seeking a space. The city is financing the study through a state grant.
The official kick-off was a work session on a city-wide survey this past month. But the issue surfaced publicly last March when the owner of the town’s popular corner tavern-coffee shop, Brew Coffee and Tap House, asked city councilors in public testimony to take a hard look at the issue.
“Parking is going to be a problem for everybody,” said Mitch Teal, who co-owns Brew & Tap with his wife, Cathy.
Teal pointed out that scores of newer apartments along the riverfront area, including the mixed-use commercial-residential complex Osprey Point, have put pressure on parking areas. Even the trolley stop removed a swath of parking along C Street, he pointed out.
All of this has been good for local businesses, but it also has meant a squeeze for downtown visitors who want to use them.
“That affects me, and it for sure affects a couple of other businesses I know about,” Teal said.
This week the city released a survey that asks, among other questions, “How easy or difficult is it to find parking in downtown?”
The data are being collected and compiled by Portland-based Toole Design, and the project is being led by transit planner Manuel Soto, who also was part of the feasibility study for the trolley, which now has stops at two downtown locations.
Becky Jay, a city planning commissioner who attended the work session, noted that parking can be difficult, especially since there is no signage to let people know that they are able to park for free on the eastern side of the movie theater lot as well as at the Independence Library.
During the session, there was a call for more “education” about where public parking is available.
“Some way-finding signage might not be a bad idea,” observed City Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis.
Planning Manager Fred Evander said he believes that “we are going to have some low-hanging fruit that we are going to look at, and we will find that it’s going to be really easy to do.”
However, after Teal’s presentation to the city council last March, several residents said parking problems deter them from downtown on rainy days, especially if they feel less confident about their ability to walk without risking slippage during those periods. When Jay was asked after the work session if she agreed, she noted that “for those who have mobility issues, as I have had, it is not always an easy journey.”
