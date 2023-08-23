Parking

Mitch Teal, co-owner of Brew Coffee and Tap House, expressed his concerns to the City Council last March about available parking in downtown Independence.

 Photo by Anne Scheck

Independence is embarking on a downtown parking study to help determine the challenge of finding spots as new apartments, business expansion and even a trolley stop all have increased competition for drivers seeking a space. The city is financing the study through a state grant.

The official kick-off was a work session on a city-wide survey this past month. But the issue surfaced publicly last March when the owner of the town’s popular corner tavern-coffee shop, Brew Coffee and Tap House, asked city councilors in public testimony to take a hard look at the issue.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.