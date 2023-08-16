This is the second part of a two-part series that was written more than five years ago, when Inspiration Garden had been transformed from a scrubby abandoned parcel of land into what it is today. Trammart News took a look at the change years ago and chronicled the different gardens there. Here is the original article on those different sections.
Anyone who helped build Inspiration Garden more than a decade ago – and many from the community did -- can remember a time when the soil was so hard it felt as solid as cement. Donors stepped forward with mulch, and the organic matter made a difference that was “like magic,” observed one participant.
However, plant selection was just as important. For example, in the Rain Garden, trees and bushes can continue to flourish in standing water, and, once it recedes, they continue to do so – even during relatively dry periods. But there’s no chance of over-watering in this sliver of a garden. It catches rainwater, contains it, filters it, and then it spreads into the surrounding soil. Purifying run-off, “quickly, neatly, naturally,” according to the US Department of Agriculture.
The Asian Garden is considered Mt. Fir Park’s “holy grail of horticulture” because here a relatively rare plant considered too delicate for a place of cool-breeze summers and harsh-rain winters seems to be thriving. This special plant – Emmenopterys henryi, which goes by the nickname “Henry” – may put Independence high on the horticultural horizon. This Chinese tree is one of the few anywhere in the United States, and it can take decades to bloom. One of less than a handful on the west coast, its counterpart in Sonoma CA, at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, did just that and a lot of plant enthusiasts are waiting to see if Henry at Inspiration Garden will do the same.
Near Henry is a purple companion, “Amy,” a hebe plant almost the opposite of the hard-to-cultivate Chinese tree. Amy is so adaptable that purple leaves adorn the plant almost all year long.
The Lower Garden is where Ash Creek meanders, and there are visitors who prefer the trail near the water. Once clogged with abandoned timber and choked by piling leaves, “the Master Gardeners have done a wonderful job and invested a lot of energy in clearing and removing invasive weeds from the riparian area of South Fork Ash Creek at Inspiration Garden,” noted Kristen Larson, executive director of the Luckiamute Watershed Council (LWC). “This helps release the native trees and shrubs present along the creek.”
However, the LWC “would love to see additional native trees and shrubs planted on the creek to create a continuous, connected, multi-level streamside forest so it provides as much shade as possible and maximum habitat benefit for wildlife,” she added.
Where can you find a small child’s headboard that’s part of a flower bed? A little library that looks like it should be a birdhouse? The Children’s Garden, laid out to please little people in a space that’s whimsical and inviting.
And this time of year, the Rose Garden is truly hip. The Eglantine rose bush is budding with rose hips that were used for tea in the mid-1700s, a practice that continues to this day. It blooms big and sprawling, with an apple-blossom scent. It is one of the two dozen rose bushes that make this part of the garden, when in bloom, smell like a light cloud of perfume. Bees like it too, making the plants look alive with vibration during periods when the pollinators visit there in droves. In fact, the Inspiration Garden is reported to be so mood-elevating it’s said to lighten the hearts of all who pass through.
