The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce hosted a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to help Partnerships in Community Living (PCL) celebrate its 35th anniversary of supporting hundreds of Oregonians experiencing intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. The ribbon cutting ceremony was Feb. 22 in the PCL main office parking lot , located at 480 Main St. East in Monmouth.
Partnerships in Community Living began in Independence in 1987 under the name of Polk County Summer Camp for the Handicapped. It originally provided integrated recreation for about 75 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who were living in Polk, Marion, and Yamhill Counties. PCL now supports about 350 people in eight counties and employs approximately 700 team members, including support to people at home and at work, as well as opportunities that promote mental health and happiness.
PCL provides a full range of services, from 24-hours-a-day help in someone’s home, to a one day, one person, one-thing-at-a-time boost. Everything PCL does is geared specifically for the needs of each person they support, including job launch for career-building, tapestry for intentional community inclusion, and individualized services for when someone needs help with life’s chores and community-building.
To learn more, contact Helen Shafran, Donor Relations & Stewardship Director, at (503) 838-2403, ext. 319, or hshafran@pclpartnership.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.