Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — Five members of the Polk County Jail staff were recently given awards for saving an inmate’s life when he suffered a medical emergency on July 17.
Sgt. Michael Redding, Deputy Donald Hofferber, Deputy Scott Eastlund, Nurse Miranda Shockey and Nurse Lisa Larabee were all awarded a lifesaving award from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association during its annual conference.
According to the PCSO, on July 17, an inmate had suddenly collapsed onto the floor in a day room area of one of the blocks. Redding, Hofferber and Eastlund, Shockey and Larrabee all responded to the call for help.
The deputies found an inmate face down on the floor. During the initial medical assessment, the inmate stopped breathing and no pulse was found.
All the five staff members all participated in the life saving measures, including chest compressions, rescue breathing and delivered two shocks from the AED. Their life saving measures continued until relieved by paramedics. Inmate Miller was transported to the hospital, alive and breathing on his own.
“The sheriff’s office heard from a family member of the inmate who later told us that the only reason their family member was still alive was because of the life saving measures the deputies performed,” read a post on the PCSO Facebook page.
