POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for an Enhanced Enforcement Campaign April 7-21.

The campaign targets keeping impaired drivers off the road, reducing the number of distracted drivers on the roads, and reminding people to buckle up.

During the campaign, members of the PCSO will conduct enhanced marked patrols. This enhanced enforcement is made possible through grant funding of the NHTSA and administered by Oregon Impact.

Each year, America loses more than 10,000 people to drunk-driving crashes. With the public’s support, the NHTSA hopes to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving to help get drunk drivers off the roads.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading nationwide cause of death for children ages 12 and under. In 2018, 1,832 children were injured in Oregon traffic crashes — 11% were reported not using a child restraint system. The NHTSA estimates that car seats may increase crash survival rate by 71% for infants younger than 1 year old and by up to 59% for toddlers ages 1 to 4. Booster seats may reduce the chance of non fatal injury among 4 to 8 year olds by 45% compared to safety belts used alone.

Texting is the most alarming distraction. Sending or reading a text takes drivers’ eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the entire length of a football field with your eyes closed. Texting and driving is one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving. At any given moment across American, approximately 660,000 drivers are using or manipulating electronic devices while driving, a number that has held steady since 2010. You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.

The PCSO is committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals who live in and travel through Polk County. Some of the most important safety measures individuals can take are to simply buckle us every time, never drive while impaired and never driver while distracted.