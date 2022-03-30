The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers to help with some programs inside the jail. They are seeking volunteers for their men’s Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous programs and their church services. Due to COVID, the PCSO volunteer ranks are down and, but PCSO wants to continue providing these services.
If anyone is interested, please contact the PCSO inmate programs manager, Jody Germond at germond.jody@co.polk.or.us for more information about their volunteer roles and how to get started.
