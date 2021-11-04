Itemizer-Observer Report
DALLAS — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Oct. 27 that Corrections Division Corporal Kelvin Lowe was recently selected to be promoted to the rank of sergeant.
On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Sgt. Lowe was sworn in by Sheriff Mark Garton. Lowe grew up in the Willamette Valley.
He attended Western Oregon University and graduated in 2013 with his bachelors degree in criminal justice. Lowe married his high school sweetheart and together they have three children.
In 2014, Lowe started his career in law enforcement at Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He has served the Sheriff’s Office with distinction as a corrections deputy, court security and transport deputy, corrections corporal, and now a corrections sergeant.
Lowe’s favorite part of his job is interacting with all the different partners of the criminal justice system.
He prides his success on the support and guidance provided by his coworkers and peers. Outside of work Lowe loves to spend time with his family and go watch Oregon Duck football games.
