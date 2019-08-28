The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 59-year-old Peter Nestlerode who was last seen at his brother's residence on Maxfield Creek Road near Dunn Forest Road in rural south west Polk County.

Peter is a resident of Palmdale, Calif., but was in the area for his daughter’s wedding. Peter is known to drink alcohol and recently injured his right ankle, causing him to walk with a distinct limp.

Peter has no other family in the area, but frequently rides his bike from Maxfield Creek Rd to Corvallis.

Peter is a white male, about 180 pounds and was last seen on Aug. 26 at about 10 p.m. and was wearing black jeans, a tan jacket and brown canvas (Boat style) shoes.

Peter left the main residence on the property to go to a trailer, where he planned to sleep.

Then on Aug. 27 at about 8 a.m., Peter called 911 and was non-coherent, but did say that he was in a "Christmas Tree" field where the FBI, CIA and several subjects were reportedly talking about murder and suicide.

A cell phone ping was unsuccessful in locating Peter.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing the search and will into the evening if needed.

Polk County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by Benton County SAR, Region 3 - K9 team and Benton County Sky SAR.