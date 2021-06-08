Itemizer-Observer report

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for trying to sell a stolen vehicle through the Facebook Marketplace Page.

According to a PCSO post on its Facebook Page, Deputy Jester was investigating a stolen vehicle at the Rickreall Market with the help of the victims on May 30, around 11 a.m. The victims had contacted the Sheriff’s Office earlier in the day reporting they had found their stolen vehicle on the Facebook Marketplace.

The victims set up a “buy” and requested the Sheriff’s Office assistance in contacting the male who was attempting to sell them their vehicle back. The male’s name on Facebook was “Chevy Gage.”

They showed Deputy Jester trail camera photos from the week prior showing suspect on their property the day the vehicle was stolen. It was determined that the male in the trail camera photo and the male in “Chevy Gage’s” Facebook profile photo were the same person.

Deputy Jester contacted the suspect at the Rickreall Market. After she identified herself, the suspect quickly got back into his vehicle. She told the male he was not free to leave but he pulled out of the parking space at a high rate of speed anyway.

According to the PCSO, the suspect attempted to flee in the vehicle, “but at that exact moment, his vehicle decided to give out on him.”

He then fled on foot, with Deputy Jester giving chase across the roadway into a wooded area.

Several Polk County deputies, Dallas Police officers and Oregon State Police troopers set a perimeter in the area. Unfortunately, Gage was able to leave the scene in a getaway car before he could be apprehended.

“Fortunately for us, the male left his wallet and lanyard (which happens to be the same lanyard in the trail camera photo) in his vehicle,” the PSCO wrote.

The suspect was positively identified as Joseph Chevy Gage. The sheriff’s office was also able to recover the victim’s stolen vehicle at an address Gage provided to the victims prior to meeting at the market.

If you have any information about Joseph Gage’s whereabouts, please contact Deputy Jester at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 503-623-9251 and reference case number 21-1804.