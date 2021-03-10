DALLAS -- On March 3, Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton introduced and gave the oath of office to PCSO’s newest patrol deputy, Iesha Ruiz. Ruiz orginally worked as a corrections deputy in the Polk County Jail before transferring to the patrol division. She will attend the police academy starting this week and after that will begin her patrol duties.
Latest News
