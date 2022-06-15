The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for Reserve Deputy for the next Reserve Academy, which will likely run from early November 2022 to May 2023.
Applicants must be 21 years of age and will be required to pass a written test, interview, criminal background investigation, psychological evaluation, physical fitness test and drug screening.
See www.co.polk.or.us/sheriff/reserve-unit for more information. The link for the application can be found at the bottom of this webpage.
Submit completed applications to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 850 Main St., in Dallas.
For further information, contact Deputy Jester by email at jester.amanda@co.polk.or.us.
