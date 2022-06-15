Captain Jeff Isham swore in Polk County Sheriff Office’s newest Deputy Austin Brown June 1.
Brown is from Salem and attended Sprague High School. He graduated from Corban University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and served in the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Analyst.
He enjoys camping, fishing and off-roading in his free time. Brown said he chose to start a career in law enforcement because he has always wanted to serve and protect the ones he loves, as well as those in his community. He is eager to learn, and we are very excited to help him launch his law enforcement career, the PCSO wrote on their Facebook Page.
Brown has started the first phase of his training that will last several months with different Field Training Officers in the PCSO department. He will then attend the law enforcement academy at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) in Salem later this year.
