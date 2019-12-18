DALLAS — Polk County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Isham walked into the lobby of West Valley Hospital on Dec. 10, and realized he needed backup.
It wasn’t a crime Isham and his colleagues were there for, but to pick up toys collected for the holidays.
“We need a few more cars,” he said.
The sheriff’s office and the hospital, part of Salem Health, established a partnership to collect toys for the children of inmates in the Polk County Jail and foster children in CASA of Polk County’s program. The collection was a success last year, but Tuesday it appeared that this year’s effort doubled the amount collected.
“You asked for more,” said West Valley administrator Brandon Schmidgall with a smile.
The drive collected about 500 toys, and Sheriff Mark Garton decided to add allowing the 32 Falls City children selected for Saturday’s “Shop with the Sheriff” event to “shop” for a gift for themselves among the toys donated.
The children were ushered into the conference room at the sheriff’s office Saturday to pick out their gifts. The remainder will go to CASA and the jail inmates.
Isham said the jail program was appreciated by the families selected.
“It was a hit last year,” Isham said. “They were super grateful.”
