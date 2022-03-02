Itemizer-Observer
As war rages on the other side of the planet, the irony didn’t escape organizers locally spreading a message of peace.
The Rotary Club installed the fourth of 20 planned Peace Poles Feb. 25 at Rotary Park in Dallas. Guest speaker Mayor Brian Dalton addressed the seeming contradiction.
“The irony of the occasion reminds us that human nature is not necessarily benign, and that peace may not be a natural state of mankind, just as democracy may not be the natural state of government,” Dalton said to a group of about 30 community leaders and members. “In other words, peace and democracy cannot be taken for granted and may only come at a remarkably high price.”
The Peace Pole Project was adopted by an organization within the Dallas Rotary Club, Rotarians for Peace, explained City Manager Brian Latta, who heads up the project. The one in Rotary Park joins three others already planted around Dallas, including ones at the Fire EMS buildings on Shelton and Washington Streets, by City Hall and at Dallas High School, which was installed by the student-led Dallas Rotary Interact Club.
Latta said the Dallas Rotary Club set the goal of installing 20 poles by the end of June and is a long way toward accomplishing it with 18 or 19 poles with planned locations.
He explained that the Peace Pole’s universal message of World Peace - ”May Peace Prevail on Earth,” was authored in 1955 by the late Masahisa Goi of Japan, the founder of May Peace on Earth Prevail International.
“In a great moment of inspiration, Masahisa Goi awakened to the need to spread this message in the hearts of the global community for the attainment of inner and outer peace,” Latta said.
The Peace Poles were first introduced in Japan in 1976. Since then, it is estimated that there are more than 250,000 peace poles planted throughout the world, with at least one in every country.
“That’s pretty phenomenal. We’re grateful to be a part of that message here in Dallas,” Latta said.
The message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” is inscribed on every peace pole in four different languages. The message on the pole in Rotary Park is inscribed in English, Scottish, Danish and Russian languages.
“It may feel a little awkward to celebrate peace highlighting Russia, as the leadership and military of that country is actively engaged in conflict with their neighbor,” Latta said. “However, I believe the message of peace is needed more in times of conflict, anxiety, and struggle than in times of quiet, calm and comfort. We find it appropriate celebrating peace at this time even as that conflict goes on.”
Latta said he is hopeful that the peace poles in Dallas will serve as a reminder to the community for everyone “to be a little kinder to our neighbor. To help us look beyond ourselves, that it will give us courage to support those who are less fortunate or have emotional, physical, psychological, social challenges.”
“My hope is that we better recognize we are all human, that our experiences on Earth will all be different and that in understanding those differences through compassion, in supporting each other through compassion, empathy and love, that we can find peace and spread that peace,” Latta said.
He finished the presentation with a challenge to those gathered on the lawn of Rotary Park, to simply share that message of peace.
“To do that, it doesn’t have to be complicated or difficult. Don’t make it more challenging than it has to be. Start small, share a smile, say hi to someone you don’t know, wave to somebody you pass in a vehicle. Simple acts like that go a long way,” Latta added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.