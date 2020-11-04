Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Psst, don’t tell anyone, but Ru Emerson’s next novel ends with swords drawn and people shish-kababed.

Actually, said Emerson, tell everyone. She doesn’t mind.

“People are going to figure that out anyway because everything I write has a murderous sword fight at the end,” said the Dallas writer.

Emerson sliced and diced her away across the fantasy sections of bookstores throughout the known realms in the ‘80s and ‘90s, wielding tales of swords and sorcery through such works as her “Nedao” and “Night-Thread” series as well as her 1990 novel “SpellBound.”

Her legend grew to the point where producers of the television series “Xena: Warrior Princess” asked her to chronicle all of the character’s literary adventures. Emerson obliged with a series of novels about Xena from 1996 to 2000.

However, it has been 20 years since Emerson unsheathed her sword and pen and let the blood and ink flow. She regrets that, she said. She stayed away too long. “Never take 20 years off,” Emerson said. “Boy, it’s tough. ”

The last 20 years may have slowed her down a bit. “It feels good to be writing again, but it’s a little frustrating because it’s going to take a while until I’m back to writing a book in 30 days,” she said.

Yet she finds her head percolating with ideas. She plans her first major work of the 21st century to be a sequel to “SpellBound.” The original novel tells the story of young Prince Conrad, thoroughly besotted with the bewitching Sofia. Yet just how bewitched is this romance? Is it true love? Or are there mystical forces at play?

Emerson said there may indeed be something mystical about the story. She put thoughts of the novel — and her writing career — out of her head while she tended to personal medical issues last year. Then, as in so many Ru Emerson stories, something weird happened.

“I just woke up one morning in the hospital and yelled, ‘SpellBound!’” Emerson said. “I still refer to it as ‘Son of SpellBound’.”

Aside from promising a good old-fashioned Ru Emerson sword fight, she said she doesn’t want to reveal too much about the plot. “Let’s just say a girl has a very good reason to come into her brother’s room with a large pair of scissors and say, ‘Cut off my hair! I want to be a boy!’ And yes, it’s going to have one helluva fight.”

After years of being confined to reality, her imagination once again runs amok.

“It’s fun to have something just plop into my brain,” said Emerson. “One of my characters was talking to me the other day and said, ‘Wouldn’t it be better for us to do it this way?’ Holy crud! I haven’t had a character talk like that to me in 20 years! Sheer bliss!”

Another place her imagination takes her these days is the land of Nedao, the setting of one of her most popular works — a trilogy about the people of the mythical realm. The stories generally revolve around valorous Queen Ylia as told by a particularly loquacious cat.

“I was going through folders in our guest house, and I came across about six inches or so of material for Nedao 4, a sequel to the original trilogy,” Emerson said. “I found more than an inch of other notes as well as chunks of other books I started and just didn’t finish. All of it is unabridged dictionary-size almost.”

Among the notes she discovered were her plans for “Scaramouche Meets the Three Musketeers,” her fantasy take on the works of Rafael Sabatini and Alexandre Dumas. “There’s going to be a lot of magic involved and a lot sword fighting,” she said. “I love sword fighting.”

Her first task, however, is providing her publisher in New York with the basics for her “SpellBound” sequel. “My agent wants an outline for ‘SpellBound 2’ to make sure it has the right kind of magic and everything,” she said.

While the Montana native took a break from writing, her fans never took a break from her. “I go on Facebook, and there’s a lot of the fans and people from the Science Fiction Writers of America,” Emerson said.

Detractors lurk on the internet as well. J.K. Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” novels, has fallen from the grace of some readers because of her public comments that have been excoriated as hostile toward the transgender community.

Transgender story elements, although as old as literature, have become a minefield for 21st-century writers, Emerson said. Her character who turns from a woman into a man drew some fire, she added.

“There were people who said, ‘How dare you turn this woman into a man?’” she said. “I replied, ‘Oh, grow up.’”

She doesn’t shy away from conflict, whether it’s in her fantasy novels or her real life. She’s ready for the next round, she said. Or as Shakespeare, another writer fond of bloody climactic sword fights might say, “Once more unto the breach, dear friends.”

Emerson describes herself as black Irish, the dark-haired people of Ireland with a reputation for feistiness. So when it comes to conflict, Emerson said, bring it on. “You don’t mess with a black Irish woman,” she said. “I got that from my father. You didn’t mess with him, and you don’t mess with me.”