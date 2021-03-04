PERRYDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES Construction Project Management Services Proposal Attention: Dan Dugan Superintendent Perrydale School District 7445 Perrydale Rd. Amity, Oregon 97101 ANNOUNCEMENT OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Sealed Proposal Responses will be received at the Perrydale School District located at: 7445 Perrydale Rd., Amity, Oregon 97101 until 2:00 PM PST, March 24, 2021. No faxed or electronically submitted responses will be accepted. A mandatory Pre-Proposal meeting and Project Orientation will be held at the Perrydale School Building located at: 7445 Perrydale Rd., Amity, Oregon 97101 at 12:30 PM PST, March 10, 2021. The District is seeking to select Owners Project Manager to provide Program, Project, and Construction Management for the renovations and upgrades at the school as described in the RFP. The District reserves the right to reject any proposal response not in compliance with all prescribed public procedures and requirements and to waive informalities in this proposal response process. The Request for Proposals (RFP) may be obtained from Perrydale School District, attention Dan Dugan, Superintendent, email to ddugan@perrydale.k12.or.us Respectfully submitted, Dan Dugan Superintendent Perrydale School District Published: Daily Journal of Commerce March 3, 2021 Polk Itemizer Observer (Website Edition) March 4, 2021 Official Opening: The process for selection of the project manager will be completed within 30 days.
