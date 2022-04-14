The Perrydale School District’s Budget Committee is hosting four public meetings to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. These meetings will be held at Perrydale School District in High School wing, 7445 Perrydale Road, in Amity.
The first meeting is at 6 p.m. April 19. The purpose of the first meeting is to receive the budget message and public comment. All meetings will be open for public comment. The second meeting is at 6 p.m. May 2. The third meeting is at 6 p.m. May 9. The fourth meeting is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. 17 and will take place on an as needed basis.
Public comment will be taken in person, written or by phoned. Written and phoned in comments received by 1 p.m. April 19 will be read during the public comment section of the April 19 meeting. All comments will be subject to a three-minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, contact the administration with your name, phone number and address at (503) 623- 2040 or lsullivan@perrydale.k12.or.us. Public comment must be scheduled no later than 1 p.m. April 19.
A copy of the budget document may be inspected online at https://www.perrydaleschool.com, obtained by mail, via email request to lsullivan@perrydale.k12.or.us or phone request message to (503) 623-2040. These are public meetings where deliberation of the budget committee will take place. Any person may provide comment at the meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.