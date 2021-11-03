INDEPENDENCE – The departure of City Manager Tom Pessemier at the end of this month, after three years on the job, is sad for many who know him in this riverside town, but truly surprising to only a few.

Pessemier joined the city with the kind of stellar credentials – degrees in both engineering and economics – that, at the time, led to predictions by some that Independence would be only a steppingstone in his career.

What seems to be astonishing about the resignation of Pessemier, a former interim city manager of Sherwood, is that he’s not leaving for another position. He’s leaving to start a new chapter of his life, in another part of the country. He and his family are moving to Tennessee, where his two oldest children are in college.

Pessemier is regarded by some city officials as a lucky hire for the city – he arrived with an excellent background that would have made him a good catch almost anywhere. And he proved it over the course of his time as city manager, according to Mayor John McArdle.

“I have really valued working with Tom during his three years as city manager,” McArdle said. “He has embraced both the spirit and vision of Independence,” he stated. “He and the city staff have worked well together in supporting the city’s longterm goals and were especially creative in problem-solving during the pandemic.”

In fact, Pessemier was seen as doing such an outstanding job that last winter, the Independence City Council voted to double his previous annual salary raise of five percent to 10% – a hike he declined almost immediately and which subsequently was whittled down.

There were reports that Pessemier was seeking better “work-life” balance.

“Without doing this as a professional move, it’s certainly likely to be for personal reasons,” one observer commented.

In a brief interview shortly after his announcement Friday, Pessemier appeared to confirm that opinion. Pulling up stakes to move from his current home outside Portland to the south’s gateway state represents the opportunity for a lifestyle change, he said.

“I may take a year or two off,” he said.

Home prices have appreciated highly in Oregon’s suburban cities, while property in other parts of the country haven’t escalated nearly as much, so it is a good time to sell a house, Pessemier affirmed. And, following a difficult period of coronavirus measures, he considers the city in good shape.

“This has just been a great staff to work with,” Pessemier added.

“I am saddened by his departure,” said City Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis. “I understand the difficulties in balancing work and family life, particularly with a position as demanding as city manager,” she said, adding that it was a privilege to work with Pessemier. “He will be sorely missed.”

As Pessemier begins the countdown weeks toward his exit, some who know him pointed out the challenges and successes that made his tenure so noteworthy during such a relatively short time with the city.

He clarified the city’s financial picture. With a debt load that now exceeds $43 million and an average residential tax increase this year that reached three percent, Pessemier helped ensure that city finances were expressed more clearly on documents at city council meetings; packets of information to the council members included easier-to-read text with sub-heads in memos, such as a “statement” of the problem at hand, a proposed solution and its “fiscal impact.” Pessemier also emphasized the need to explore more grant awards to reduce reliance on tax revenue.

He increased attention to infrastructure demands. The need for enhancing water facilities was frequently mentioned by Pessemier and, at a recent meeting, representatives from Westech Engineering helped explain how and why the system needed improvement, including the addition of a new well near the city’s boat ramp. Additionally, the F Street Bridge, which had languished for years as a crossing point in sore need of upgrades, finally is getting them.

He created learning opportunities for those in public office. When one city councilor failed to disclose a property rented to a developer seeking a city deal, public questions arose. Pessemier seemed responsive: A training session on best practices for elected officials was convened. More recently, he has invited city department managers periodically to city council meetings, to describe their duties, in an apparent effort to increase understanding of city operations.

He was positive, but clear-eyed. Whether it was his ability to precisely define a problem, perhaps as the result of his engineering background, or the dollar-and-cents perspective from his economics training, Pessemier never expressed himself with the same prose sometimes used by certain city staff – descriptions that, at times, seemed confusing, such as calling events “community connectors.” Pessemier appeared to prefer a more dry, fact-based approach. For example, when one staffer seemed headed into a long, glowing narration, Pessemier cut him off, explaining that the meeting needed to move on.

He skillfully juggled hard aspects of the pandemic. The city functioned well in perhaps its most challenging period of many decades. Zoom sessions commenced almost immediately. Much of the staff was quickly deployed remotely. New hours were posted clearly at the Independence Civic Center. City work and public meetings continued. Meanwhile, a transportation system plan, considered long overdue when Pessemier signed on as city manager, rolled to completion of the final draft.

“Tom has done an admirable job during the pandemic – a challenge I wish on no one,” said Councilor Shannon Corr.

His ability to address and implement the ever-changing mandates and guidance is nothing short of commendable, she said.

“He has steered our community valiantly throughout,” she said..

Corr noted that Pessemier joined the city about the same time she was sworn in as a city councilor. Since then, he’s shared his previous city management experiences with her “and I believe that’s helped me be a more effective councilor,” she said.

“I’ve been most appreciative of his willingness to discuss with me issues we’ve disagreed on over the years,” Corr noted. “We still disagree on some things, but I’ve certainly learned a lot from those conversations.”

A city manager’s role, which ranges from managing finances and personnel to overseeing the delivery of services such as safe drinking water, is considered to be one of the hardest in terms of stressors, according to the Alliance for Innovation, which tracks trends in local government.

Also, there are increasing group-related divisions in city government, making local governance more political even in places that have nonpartisan elected offices, according to research from the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University’s Center for Effective Lawmaking, which analyzed records of 132 city and county councils. Pessemier had to maneuver around this growing divide in Independence, where even the city councilors seemed sometimes to reflect party lines. Pessemier proved an able navigator, with several bona fide hits – though there was one obvious miss along the way, as well.

Hit: Sidewalk Fix. When Pessemier arrived at the city, broken concrete was all that remained of sidewalks around what was once the Independence City Hall and is now the home of Parallel 45 Brewing. A previous developer had torn out the sidewalks, leaving piles of rubble. The project to restore them took place when a new developer was found and given the same deal as the prior one: a quarter million dollars to get the sidewalks fixed. Soon the walkways were covered in fresh cement, with small trees placed in wells. The area is now what one young adult in town has dubbed “beautified awesomely.”

Miss: The Museum. For years, the Independence Heritage Museum was in a historic church at 3rd and B streets, but stairs made it inaccessible for any with mobility issues. When a building at the corner of 2nd and C streets became available, the city decided to relocate the museum there. Pessemier earned kudos for stating the purchase would be financed by the sale of two city-owned lots. When the lots were found to be restricted from resale, Pessemier then announced the city would borrow the money. The lack of public deliberation on the loan, and the nearly $1 million it took to get the new site ready, remains a source of some public discord, even though the church was sold for more than a third of the new building’s cost.

Hit: “Two-Job Tom.” When the former public works director left nearly a year ago, a search for his successor began. During those many months, Pessemier stepped into a dual role, serving as both the city manager and the public works director – with no uptick in pay. He’d had experience in public works earlier in his career, so he took on the extra burden and the city continued to attack infrastructure needs, from plugging up potholes on city streets to laying a pipe system to send recycled water to farmland north of town. Recently a new public works director, Gerald Fisher, joined the city. Pessemier finally hung up his public works hat.

Hit: Fessing up. In the neighborhood known as Sunset Meadows Neighborhood a linear park – a swath of land between two streets that stretches behind houses for a block – was the focus of several neighborhood meetings with a green-space consultant. Neighbors voted on their preference for park development: a paved nature path with play areas that included a small climbing boulder. The pavement was laid, but not much else. Residents expressed frustration with the lack of progress. During one city council meeting, Pessemier announced that the grass and path probably would remain that way for the foreseeable future, without the hoped-for additions. Several neighbors privately saluted his honesty.

Mixed: Communication. Ask city councilors or members of the press about Pessemier’s turnaround time to emails and phone calls, and he gets positive reviews for fast replies. The same is not true for some members of the public, including several individuals who were initially impressed by Pessemier but then frustrated by unanswered phone calls or emails. “It’s been very disappointing,” said one. In contrast, Fire Chief Ben Strange, of Polk County Fire District No. 1 in Independence, called Pessemier highly responsive and “easy to work with.”

Members of the Independence City Council also have been effusive in their praise of Pessemier.

“I have really enjoyed working with Tom and I know he is going to be greatly missed,” said Councilor Sarah Jobe. “Tom has been such a huge blessing to Independence. His hard work and professionalism as the Independence city manager will be a tough act to follow. I am very sad to see him go,” Jobe said.

“I greatly appreciate all he has done for the city of Independence and I wish him a bright future,” said City Councilor Tom Takacs.

Polk County Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst echoed that sentiment..

“I wish Tom the best in whatever his new adventure may be,” Mordhorst said, but added, “and I am looking forward to creating another collaborative relationship with his successor.”