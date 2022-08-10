Trammart News & Publishing
INDEPENDENCE – The first subdivision of homes with common walls has been approved by the Independence Planning Commission at E and 7th streets, over the objections of neighbors and despite a petition drive that was signed by more than 80 residents.
The action led some petitioners to predict that recent approval of the plan is only the beginning of a sweeping, city-wide change.
In testimony to Independence Planning Commissioners last week, several long-term homeowners called the project a troubling change for the area, one likely to increase parking problems and to cause the removal of mature, shade-casting trees.
“It will look absolutely hideous,” said Judy Chaney, one of those who spoke to the commissioners.
Others described their part of town as one bound by a spirit of community, not just streets. The new construction will alter that neighborhood character, said Anastacio Duran.
The application, by Axium Construction, is part of an effort to provide more housing for buyers at various price ranges and types, explained Fred Evander, the city’s planning manager. The project, which is described as a location that’s easily walkable and bikeable, represents a departure from existing family housing, according to the application.
The plan is to refurbish an approximately 75-year-old home at the site, dividing the remainder of the property into four lots. Each would have one two-unit structure with a common wall – then they could be individually sold, like townhomes.
The sale price is expected to be between $300,000 to $350,000, according to Axium’s Sean Dugger, who also spoke at the planning commission meeting.
Though the corner site is being referred to as a small subdivision, it will look like a set of duplexes – using land this way offers “more affordable home ownership,” Dugger said.
The concept appears to be the city’s first official use of a new, statewide model for providing “middle housing” for buyers in cities with a population of 10,000 and more – a result of Oregon legislation that allows more housing to be built in zones once reserved for single-family homes.
In discussing the application for this construction, Evander noted that the site design, at 510 S 7th Street, meets all the necessary criteria. Independence planning commissioners said they had no choice but to vote yes.
Several residents at the meeting stated they felt misled by the hearing. “Why was a meeting called when it appears that it was a done deal and we were told there was no way the city could say no or stop it?” asked Kathie Robinson, a 40-year resident who helped lead the petition drive. “We expect our city government to be the gate-keepers of our town and preserve our unique way of life here.”
A later inquiry about appealing the decision proved discouraging, too, Robinson said. It wasn’t simply the cost of filing an appeal – which takes a $500 deposit – but Evander advised that, if the attorney’s time exceeded the initial $500, whoever filed the paperwork would be responsible to pay the extra amount, Robinson said.
“Who has that kind of money?” Robinson asked, adding the idea sounded like a losing proposition.
Some of those who signed the petition also said they had difficulty finding out about the proposed construction – they’d received what a few described as a “confusing” notice in the mail. In fact, some inquiries were emailed to Evander, but went unanswered. On the day of the hearing, Evander located these emails, which had been routed into a “junk file.”
“Once Mr. Evander received an additional email from Ms. Robinson not sent to his spam folder, he was able to respond to Ms. Robinson’s concerns,” stated Emmanuel Goicochea, communications coordinator for Independence.
Asked about the complications in receiving information, Goicochea noted that changes appear to lie ahead: Posting of notices of land-use applications will be done on project sites, in addition to sending a notice to residents within 250 feet of the project area.
Under Oregon state law, a notice of land-use application is only required to be sent to property owners within 100 feet of a project site, Goicochea pointed out.
As for publishing notices, the planning commission “may alternatively elect to remove the newspaper notice requirements entirely for all or certain types of applications,” Goicochea added.
Such changes are an attempt to increase communication with residents by “whatever method best meets our community’s needs,” he added.
City Manager Kenna West, in a previous email, described the city’s relatively new efforts to use a communications coordinator to convey information as “excellent.” However, recent questions about the 7th Street project ended with a reply that apparently rules out further follow-up: “The City of Independence is confident we answered your inquiries in this email. In order to better attend to city issues and solutions, this will be our final correspondence on the matter.”
Robinson said the fight for neighborhood preservation isn’t over – she and others who feel strongly about the code changes plan to take their views to the Independence City Council, to make the case that the character of the town and its livability will be forever changed by allowing multiple-occupancy complexes on land once reserved for single-family homes.
“The neighbors hope to form a ‘Neighborhood Preservation Commission’ to protect neighborhoods from developers who buy residential lots, divide them into several small lots and build multiple dwellings,” she said. “There are many places to build high-density dwellings without chopping up older, established single-home-lot neighborhoods with yards to provide more housing,” Robinson said.
“We can have them both,” she added. “The fear is that by the time this commission would have any leverage, the corner lot will have been divided, the townhouses built, and the people around it left with no recourse.”
