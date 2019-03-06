DALLAS — Don’t want to go the pet store to pick up your dog’s food, or are unable to? No problem. Pets Unleashed will deliver it to you.
The pet store, 322 Main St., has rolled out a new product delivery system, which started on Feb. 18. Owner Jayden Jones is excited to see where this new aspect of their business takes them.
“I think it’s going to be more positive than anything,” Jones said, “because it adds a value onto it that nobody else has done. And, I don’t know, it may or may not work out, we won’t know until we try. We’re the first ones in Oregon to do something like this, so mistakes and stuff will be made, so hopefully people are understanding.”
This delivery system works much like Amazon or other online ordering services, except that the customers will receive their products the same day or the next day, guaranteed. For same-day delivery, the order must be submitted by noon.
However, Jones said if they have time, they will deliver orders submitted after noon that same day.
Pets Unleashed delivers to Dallas, Monmouth and Independence. There is a $25 minimum ordering fee, with a $5 delivery fee for Dallas and $10 for Monmouth and Independence.
To check out their delivery service, visit petsunleashedonline.com.
