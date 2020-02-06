top story Photo gallery: Timber Unity rally Feb 6, 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 32 Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Audrey Caro/Itemizer-Observer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Deval Patrick says he traded advice with Obama Adam Schiff: Bolton will have to explain himself about this Acceptto Issued Five U.S. Patents for Authentication, Orchestration and Adaptive Authorization Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. WOU Guide ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ takes stage at Rice Find the mystery in Monmouth’s history WOU’s history Club Sports WOU Athletics Wolf Ride :WOU offers free shuttle service to students Christmas at WOU Dallas finds its wings Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPhoto gallery: Timber Unity rallyDallas CTE facility moving forwardWarming centers open Feb. 1 - 3, food donations neededFood bank needs donationsHundreds to descend on Capitol in demonstration against cap-and-trade billDallas council puts brakes on housing analysisCounty leaders may see pay bumpMonmouth’s city hallGraduation rates show improvement in DallasMonmouth has ‘sufficient’ buildable land Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest News Photo gallery: Timber Unity rally Monmouth has ‘sufficient’ buildable land Emotions run high at duals Dragons beat Foxes, prepare for districts DPSST brings hands-on training to Polk County Perrydale boys basketball stalls St. Paul Holdsworth Nabs GNAC Accolades Sports roundups for Feb. 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.