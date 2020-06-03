DALLAS — The Dallas Pickleball Club opened up on May 25 after being closed for more than two months due to the restrictions put in place by Gov. Kate Brown in an effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.
On opening day, 22 pickleball members honored A.J. Foscoli, Economic Development Director for the City of Dallas.
“Foscoli was instrumental in helping to get the city to build the courts and other activities and needed equipment at the courts,” said DPBC president Gail Burton.
She said Foscoli received a thank-you card and a gift certificate.
Starting today, free pickleball lessons will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. every Wednesday, and the courts are open for matches on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Bill White Pickleball Courts are across from the Aquatic Center on LaCreole Drive.
“We invite you to come join us for fun or exercise,” said Burton.
In conjunction with the city, the DPBC has added a gate to two of the courts for better access, and allows the club and its members to abide by social distancing.
