INDEPENDENCE — Officers are still investigating an incident involving a low-flying plane on July 21 at Riverview Park.

“We were informed that a low-flying plane had caused the power lines to break, and continued traveling away from the scene,” said Independence Police Department Sgt. Tino Banuelos. “The area was closed off for over two hours. The investigation led us to contact the Lebanon Police Department.”

According to Lebanon Police Department records, Erik von Gottsegen, 65, was charged with DUII on July 21 at Lebanon Airport.

Neither the blood-alcohol content level nor the time of the DUII citation were available at press time.

Polk County Fire District No. 1 posted about the incident on its Facebook page at 4:23 p.m., noting that the line was down and the plane did not crash.

“Firefighters are on scene keeping swimmers, boaters, and walkers away from the area while the electric company responds,” they stated in the post.

As the Independence Police Department is still investigating this incident, anyone with information may contact officer Richard Gonzalez at 503-838-1214.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.